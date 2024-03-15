Mumbai, March 15: As Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and across India observe the fourth Roza of Ramzan today, March 15, preparations are underway for the fifth Roza on March 16. The holy month of Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, commenced on March 12 following the sighting of the crescent moon on the evening of March 11. Muslims worldwide engage in fasting, prayer, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities during this sacred month. Ramadan holds immense significance in Islam, with fasting being one of its five pillars.

From dawn to dusk, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship and obedience to Allah. The day begins with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr (morning) prayer, and concludes with Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast after sunset. As the fifth Roza approaches, Muslims in various cities of India adhere to different Sehri and Iftar timings, determined by geographical location and celestial observations. In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and other major cities of India, Muslim communities follow a schedule tailored to their local time zones. Ramadan 2024 Do’s and Dont’s: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During the Sacred Fasting Month.

This attention to detail ensures adherence to the fasting requirements while accommodating regional variations. Moreover, Ramadan is not just about refraining from physical indulgences; it's also a time for spiritual growth and self-discipline. Muslims engage in increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of kindness throughout the month. Here's a look at Sehri and Iftar's timings for the fifth Roza on March 16. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 4th Roza of Ramzan on March 15 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Sehri, Iftar Time for Fifth Roza on March 16:

Roza 5 March 16, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 5:33 AM 6:49 PM Delhi 5:11 AM 6:31 PM Kolkata 4:30 AM 5:47 PM Ahmedabad 5:33 AM 6:50 PM Bengaluru 5:15 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 5:05 AM 6:20 PM Hyderabad 5:11 AM 6:27 PM Srinagar 5:17 AM 6:40 PM Lucknow 4:58 AM 6:16 PM Bhopal 5:13 AM 6:31 PM Malappuram 5:22 AM 6:37 PM Patna 4:41 AM 6:00 PM Jaipur 5:18 AM 6:37 PM

The collective spirit of unity and empathy strengthens bonds within the community and fosters a sense of compassion towards others. Looking ahead, the culmination of Ramadan will be marked by Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr, upon the sighting of the crescent moon, signalling the end of the fasting period. This joyous occasion is celebrated with prayers, feasting, and the exchange of gifts, symbolising gratitude, forgiveness, and renewal of faith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2024 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).