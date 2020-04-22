Ramadan Moon Sighting 2020 in Egypt, Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait Live News Updates: Announcement on Hilal Crescent Likely After KSA Decides

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cairo/Doha, April 22: The hilal committees in Egypt, Tunisia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait would be convening today to ascertain whether the moon was sighted. The clutch of nations, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are the only countries in Maghreb-Gulf region to attempt sighting the moon today. Most of the neighbouring nations will attempt to view the 29th crescent on Thursday. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Ramadan 2020 moon sighting in the above nations.

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, today is the 29th date of Shaban month in Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain. If the moon is sighted, then the holy month of Ramadan will begin. If the crescent remains unseen, then the first fast would be observed on Friday, April 24. According to the International Astronomy Center (IAC), the sighting of moon is unlikely today in most parts of the world, including the entire Middle East. Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya: Watch Updates on Chand Raat Announcement For Fasting Month.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Justice has asked the citizens to inform the government by dialling 25376934 if they have sighted the hilal crescent. In Bahrain, the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs had tasked the designated religious authorities to look for the new moon.

Most of the neighbouring nations of Gulf, Levantine and Maghreb (North America) - which usually align their lunar dates in accordance to Saudi Arabia - did not begin the month of Shabaan along with the Kingdom. While Saudi, Bahrain and Qatar decided to begin Shaba'an from March 25, all other nations in the region including Algeria, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq and Iran as well as Nigeria, Chad and Sudan began the month from March 26.

In most parts of the world, attempts to sight the moon will be undertaken on Thursday. In the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, however, some Muslim groups could be on the lookout for the hilal crescent today as the region falls under the belt which may spot the moon before rest of the world. A large section of the Muslims residing in this belt also align their religious calendar in accordance to the dates maintained by Saudi Arabia - the epicentre of Islam.