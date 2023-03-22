New Delhi, March 22: Muslims across the world including Indonesia and Malaysia are eagerly waiting for the holy month of Ramadan also spelt as Ramzan. Muslims worldwide are waiting to sight the crescent moon which will mark the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan. The moon sighting will be conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in Indonesia and Malaysia. People looking for the Ramadan 2023 date in Indonesia and Malaysia can follow our live news updates on Ramadan 2023 moon sighting.

Unlike the solar or Georgian calendar, Islam follows the lunar or Hijri calendar which is based on the phases of the moon cycle and has 354 days. It is because of this reason that Ramadan is 10 or 11 days earlier every year. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

According to the Islamic calendar, a new month begins after moon sighting on the 29th day of each Islamic month. However, if the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Ramadan 2023: From Date to Significance and Importance of Fasting, Know Everything About Holy Month of Ramzan.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Indonesia and Malaysia

Indonesia and Malaysia like that of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh is most likely to sight the Ramadan moon on March 22 and the first Roza (Fast) will be observed on March 23. If the moon is not sighted on March 22, then the first day of fasting will be from March 24 in Indonesia, Malaysia and other South Asian countries.

Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk during Ramzan and follow certain restrictions during this holy month. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023. Depending on the new moon sighting, Eid al-Fitr is likely to fall on April 21 this year.