The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will announce on the sighting of crescent today after the higher judiciary confirms the testimonies of crescent spotting. A possibility exists that the moon sighting may not take place and Ramadan begins from Saturday. The Umm al-Qura calendar was updated last night. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is on the lookout for the Ramadan hilal crescent today as the court has rectified the Shaban 29th date. Stay tuned here for the fastest updates on the announcements to be made by the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Saudi Press Agency.

Riyadh, April 23: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) rejigged its Shaban dates late on Wednesday, with an announcement that the 29th of the current Islamic month would be observed on Thursday. The country's Higher Judicial Council called upon the residents, ulemas and designated religious authorities to look for the moon by late in the afternoon today, April 23. If the moon is sighted, then the month of Ramadan ul Kareem would begin and the first fast would be observed tomorrow. But if the moon remains unseen, then the Ramadan fasts would begin from Saturday. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Ramadan 2020 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Moosa Richardson, the Education Director of Masjid al-Awwal of Pennsylvania, cited an official document of KSA while claiming that the Kingdom ha changed its Umm al-Qura calendar for the month of Sha'aban. As per the earlier date, today should had been the 30th of Shaban, making Friday the first day of Ramadan by default. However, Saudi regime decided to rejig the dates and turn Thursday into the 29th of Shaban. Has Moon Been Sighted in Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore and Philippines? Check Here.

Hasib Noor, the Founder Director of Prophetic Legacy, also reported the change in Umm al-Qura calendar by the Saudi authorities at the last minute to avoid a possible scenario where the crescent would not had been sighted despite the lunar date being 30th of Shaaban.

See Hasib Noor's Tweet

On #Ramadan Announcement in Makkah and Madinah The Higher Court had adjusted the Umm Al Qura calendar based on sighting the at the beginning of moon of Shaban. Hence, Today is 28th of Shaban & Tomorrow, Thu April 23 will be 29th of Shaban & the moon will be sighted. pic.twitter.com/CsBdlhX1VV — Hasib Noor (@hasibmn) April 22, 2020

See Moosa Richardon's Tweet

Saudi High Court invites Muslims to go out late Thursday afternoon to try to sight the crescent moon of Ramadhaan. Perhaps this Friday (April 24) will be the 1st day if the moon is sighted, otherwise it will be this Saturday (April 25). Official source: https://t.co/U1TpWAogx8 — Moosaa Richardson (@1MMeducation) April 21, 2020

Ramadan, also referred as Ramzan in the Indian subcontinent region, is among the most important religious observances in the Islamic faith. During the entire month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. The month is succeeded by the observance of Eid-al-Fitr - one of the two biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims.

The festivities of both Ramzan and Eid would be dampened this year by the breakout of novel coronavirus. In almost all nations with Islamic population except Pakistan, the taraweeh prayers have been called off due to the pandemic. Other congregational prayers including the Jummah namaz on Friday would not be held. In Saudi Arabia, Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh of the Mecca Grand Mosque announced that Muslims will have to offer the Eid prayers as well at their homes this year.