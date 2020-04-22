Ramadan Mubarak 2020 HD Images & Wishes in Urdu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Celebrate The Start of Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan Kareem 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which is observed with fasting by Muslims. During this period Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. It is compulsory for followers of Islam other than children to fast unless one is seriously ill, travelling very old, pregnant, or menstruating. It is one of the most important observances for the Muslim community. Ramadan 2020 begins between the evenings of April 23-24, 2020 and end between May 23-24. The dates change every year as it is based on the lunar calendar. On this day, people wish their near and dear ones saying, 'Happy Ramadan', 'Ramadan Kareem', or 'Ramzan Mubarak'. As we observe Ramzan 2020, we bring to you messages and greetings which you can send your relatives and friends. While you cannot meet them due to coronavirus lockdown this year, these heartfelt Ramazan wishes in Urdu will do the needful. Our list of Ramzan greetings also includes Ramadan Mubarak 2020 HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, messages and wishes. Ramzan Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Stickers to Send on Start of Ramadan Kareem.

According to Islam, Ramadan celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The five pillars are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage). According to the beliefs, when Ramadan arrives, the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened and the gates of Jahannum (hell) are locked up as devils are put in chains. Send these Ramadan Mubarak greetings and greet them on this auspicious occasion.

Ramadan WhatsApp Message: Raat Ko Naya Chand Mubarak, Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak. Sitaroon Ko Bulandi Mubarak. Aur Aap Ko Hamari Taraf Se, Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan Facebook Greetings: Jo Maangi Pyaar Ki Paimaish Unhone: Ya Allah, Ramadan Mubarak, Ke Ibtida Hai, Hamay Ziada Se Ziada, Nekian Kamanay, Or Buraiyon Se Dur Hone Ki Toufeeq Ata Farma. Ameen

Ramadan WhatsApp Message: Ye Ramzan Ki Raaten, Ye Rab Ki Inaayaten, Ye Rehmaton Ka Nuzool, Ye Nekiyon Ka Husool, Ye ibadat Ka Shoq, Ye Tilaawat Ka Zoq, Ye Gunaahon Se Doori, Ye Tamaam Raaten Noori, Ye Taravih K Silsily, Ye Bakhshishon K Marhaly, is Maahe Muqaddas K Sadqy, Ya ALLAH! Hm Sb Ko Bakhsh Dy Or Hm Pr Reham Farma! “Aameen”

Ramadan Facebook Greetings: Raat Ko Naya Chand Mubarak, Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak. Sitaroon Ko Bulandi Mubarak. Aur Aap Ko Hamari Taraf Se, Ramadan Mubarak

Ramadan WhatsApp Message: Us Ki Rehmat Se Na Umeed Na Ho Ay Banda Momin. Agr Us Ne Teri Bakhshis Na Krni Hoti Tu Muslman K Ghr Peyda Hi Na Krta..*..Ramadan Mubarak.

Ramadan begins only after the crescent moon has been seen spotted. The Association of Islamic Charitable Projects says that crescent of Ramadan should be observed post the sunset of the 29th day of Sha’ban (the month preceding Ramadan). In case the moon is not sighted, Ramadan shall start 30 days after Sha’ban.