The neighbouring Bangladesh is also on the lookout for hilal crescent of Ramadan ul Kareem. A decision to be taken by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Dhaka is expected to influence the announcement of West Bengal's moon-sighting body -- if the crescent is not seen with naked eye in the state. The hilal crescent was notably sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last night. Most parts of the Gulf barring Oman, Iran and Iraq, began their fasts from today. In India, the coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka begun the fasts from today. However, today is the 29th of Shaban in other parts of India and a possibility exists that the fasts be observed from Sunday if the moon is not sighted today. The Hilal Committee meetings are underway in Mumbai, Chennai, Patna and Ajmer. The Hilal Committee meetings have begun in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kolkata. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi is also expected to issue an announcement after the Maghrib prayers. The Dargah of Aala Hazrat in Bareilly has released the following numbers to testify on sighting crescent: 8126500700 (Salman Miya), 9411090486 (Mufti Abdur Rahim Nishtar Farooqui), 9119016368 (Ghulam Murtaza), Qari Kazim (9548291535), Maulana Sayyed Azimuddin (9808800888). The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is underway in Hyderabad to decide on the sighting of new moon India. Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammed Qubool Pasha Quadri Al-Shuttari, the President Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan, is chairing the meeting at Khanqah-e-Kamil, Dabeerpura in Hyderabad. The Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Ajmer, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Chennai are coordinating with the ulemas and designated personnel on the sighting of Ramzan crescent.

New Delhi, April 24: Attempts to sight the new moon will be undertaken by Hilal Committees in India to ascertain whether the month of Ramzan has begun. In India and neighbouring Bangladesh, today is the 29th day of incumbent Islamic month Shaban. If the crescent is sighted, then the holy month of Ramadan ul Kareem will begin and the first fast or roza will be observed from tomorrow. In regions where the moon is not sighted, the fasts will begin from Sunday, April 26. Stay tuned above for the live news and updates on Ramzan 2020 moon sighting.

India and Bangladesh had begun the month of Shaban - which precedes Ramadan - a day later than all other parts of the world. Kerala and Karnataka, however, had begun the Shaban month with rest of the world as their geographical location allows them to sight the new moon before other states. Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighted in India's Kerala and Karnataka; Fasts to Begin in Both States.

Moon sighting for the 29th Shaban crescent was attempted in Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday, April 23. Both the states sighted the moon and began the fasts from today. According to experts, the rest of India is likely to sight the new moon today as it was spotted in Kerala and Karnataka a day earlier.

In Saudi Arabia and UAE, the moon was sighted on Thursday and the first fast of Ramadan begun today. As per the usual precedent, the lunar dates in India are 24 hours ahead as compared to the Gulf. In that scenario, India is likely to begin the Ramadan fasts from tomorrow, April 25.

A confirmation would be issued post namaz-e-Maghrib or evening prayers by the Hilal Committees based in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Ajmer and other cities. The Dargah of Aala Hazrat (RA) in Bareilly and the Islamic seminary in Deoband are also expected to issue an announcement.

The taraweeh prayers would not be held in mosques in India this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mosques, imambargahs and shrines would remain closed, with no congregational prayers or mass-iftar/sehris to be held. The restrictions are worldwide, with the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia also announcing that the Eid al-Fitr prayers would be offered at homes.