The Maghrib prayers are over in Jammu & Kashmir and the final decision on hilal crescent sighting is expected soon to be announced. Stay tuned here for the live updates. For updates related to Saudi Arabia crescent sighting, check the live blog here. The moon sighting bodies in Jammu region, Kashmir Valley and Kerala are expected to announce shortly on whether the Ramadan fasts will begin from tomorrow. Stay tuned here for the updates. The Hilal Committee meetings are underway in Jammu & Kashmir to decide on the sighting of moon. Kerala's religious bodies are also expected to take a decision. All eyes are also set on what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decides, as they have rejigged their Umm al-Qura calendar.

Srinagar/Thrissur, April 23: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir in India will be on the lookout for the moon today to mark the start of Ramadan ul Kareem, also referred to as Ramzan in the Indian subcontinent. If the crescent is sighted today, then the fasts will begin from tomorrow, Friday. And if the moon remains unseen, then the first roza or fast would be observed on Saturday. Stay tuned above for the live news and updates on Ramzan moon sighting 2020 in India's J&K and Kerala.

The moon sighting bodies and ulema groups in Kashmir Valley would also be influenced by the decision taken in neighbouring Pakistan. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, under the leadership of Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, has designated their personnel in all seven provinces of Pakistan to look for the crescent. New Zealand and Australia to Begin Ramadan From Saturday as Ramadan Moon Not Sighted Today.

In Kerala, some religious bodies including the KNM Markazudawa announced that Ramadan would be observed from Friday, April 24. However, the process to sight the moon is expected today as Saudi Arabia has re-adjusted its Umm al-Qura calendar and announced that 29th of Shaban would fall on Thursday, April 23. The calendar was updated on Wednesday, after the Higher Judiciary Council weighed in on the statement issued by the International Astronomy Council.

If the moon is not sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and other Middle East nations today, and it remains unseen in Kerala as well, the Hilal Committees in the coastal state ma postpone the date of Ramadan fasts to Saturday.

Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir were the only regions in India to begin Shaban from March 26. All other provinces in the nation, cutting across the Shia-Sunni and the Barelvi-Deobandi divide, observed Shaban from March 27. For this reason, the Indian states/UTs sans J&K and Kerala would be attempting to sight the 29th crescent on Friday.