Mumbai April 18: Muslims in India will observe the sixth Roza on Monday, April 19. During the holy month of Ramzan, it is mandatory for all healthy Muslims to observe. Ramzan is also known as Ramadam. Strict guidelines are followed for fasting during Ramadan. Muslims abstain from food and water throughout the day. They consume meals only twice a day. The pre-dawn meld consumed by Muslims in Ramzan is called sehri. They break their fast after sunset. It is called iftari. Check here for timings of sunrise and sunset in Mumbai, delhi, Lucknow and other major cities to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 19. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar slightly vary from cities to cities. Sehri ends around 10 minutes before the beginning of the Fajr prayers. After the sunsets, the call for Maghrib prayer starts, and the Idtari can be consumed after this. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar on April 19. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 05:03 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 04:28 18:52

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 04:17 18:34

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 04:26 19:12

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 04:48 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 04:40 18:52

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 19:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 03:55 17:59

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days, and a new month begins the next day. Notably, fasting is considered as the fourth pillar in Islam.

