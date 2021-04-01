If you think Holi celebrations are over, you are wrong! The festival of Rang Panchami 2021 is around the corner and people who celebrate the festival are excited to observe it this year. The observance of Rang Panchami takes place five days after the festival of Holi. There are many traditions, rituals, and customs that are observed during the festive event of Rang Panchami. Several states observe the festivities of Rang Panchami in a grandeur manner. If you are a fan of Rang Panchami and searching for more information about Rang Panchami 2021 – its date, observance, significance and more, then you have reached the right place.

What is the date of Rang Panchami 2021?

Rang Panchami is celebrated on the 5th day, i.e. Panchami, during the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Phalguna as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Rang Panchami usually falls between March and April. This year, the festive occasion of Rang Panchami will take place on April 2, i.e., Friday.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Rang Panchami 2021?

• Ranga Panchami 2021 Date – Friday, April 2, 2021

• Rang Panchami 2021 Tithi Begins – 10:59 AM on Apr 01, 2021

• Rang Panchami 2021 Tithi Ends – 08:15 AM on Apr 02, 2021

What is the history of celebrating Rang Panchami?

The celebrations of Rang Panchami go back the longest time one can remember. It is said that when Holika Dahan (bonfire) takes place, the raja-tama particles spread due to it putrefies the air. It is said that the bonfire activates the deities in the atmosphere in the form of colours. It represents the colours, festivities, and the divine blissful blessings of deities on an auspicious occasion. Hence, people sprinkle colours on each other on the day of Rang Panchami.

What is the significance of Rang Panchami and how is it celebrated?

The auspicious day of Rang Panchami marks the victory of the rajas-tamas particles and recognises the importance of ‘Panch Tatva’ (i.e., Earth, Water, Sky, Light, and Air), which constitutes the building blocks of the Universe. It is also said that our human body is made up of these five crucial elements.

People throng to temples and pray to Lord Vishnu to mark the celebrations of the day. The celebrations of Rang Panchami take place across the country especially in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of northern India. They apply colours on each other and splash coloured water on this auspicious day. There are special processions that take place in city streets, where people across all age groups sing, dance, and enjoy in zeal and enthusiasm.

As April 2 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Rang Panchami 2021.

