The Diwali 2022 festival has begun with Dhanteras and will go on till Bhai Dooj celebrations. The festival of lights is celebrated with a lot of excitement not just in India but in many other parts of the world too. While different regions have varying traditions in which they celebrate Diwali, it is primarily a festival of hope, success, knowledge and fortune for everyone and people start preparing much in advance to light up their homes and streets and even workspaces to commemorate Deepavali. People open their homes for Goddess Lakshmi to bless them on Diwali night and they ensure that their houses are properly cleaned, decorated and lit up to please the Goddess on her arrival. Among the major traditions of this festival are adorning your hands with beautiful Mehendi and drawing colourful and attractive Rangoli designs on the floor. People on this day search for Rangoli design hacks for Diwali, which is available using spoons, forks, bangles and plates. Latest Diwali 2022 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Henna & Bharwa Mehndi Patterns for Front and Back Hands To Apply for Shubh Deepawali Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Rangoli is drawn for celebrating all major festivals in India and the Rangoli on Diwali especially holds great significance since it is the most auspicious and elaborate Hindu festival celebrated all over the country. On Diwali, Rangoli welcomes Goddess Lakshmi to the homes and is drawn at the entrance to also welcome positive energy for the household and to ward off any negative energy. Devotees pray for health, wealth and prosperity from Devi Lakshmi on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. While everyone loves to make a beautiful Rangoli, the process can be cumbersome and disappointing if the pattern isn’t perfect in the end. To help you prepare gorgeous designs without hassle, here are some tutorial videos of Diwali 2022 Rangoli hacks using spoons, forks, bangles and plates for an easy and creative Rangoli. Office Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2022 Decorations.

Rangoli Design Hacks for Diwali 2022

Flower Rangoli For Beginners With Spoon

3 Easy Hacks

The Spoon Trick For Rangoli

Beautiful Flower Pattern Rangoli

Using Some More Tricks

Rangoli is a very significant part of the Diwali festival and on the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people start lighting diyas and candles in their houses. The Rangoli is made in the morning after cleaning the area properly and the diyas are even placed on the Rangoli in the evening. We hope that these hacks help you create beautiful Rangoli patterns in your homes. Happy Diwali 2022!

