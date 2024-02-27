Every year, Rare Disease Day is an observance held on the last day of February around the world. The day aims to raise awareness for rare diseases and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families. In short, Rare Disease Day is a coordinated movement on rare diseases, working towards equity in healthcare, and access to diagnosis and therapies for people living with a rare disease. Since its creation in 2008, Rare Disease Day has played a critical part in building an international rare disease community that is multi-disease, global, and diverse. Rare Disease Day 2024 will be observed on February 29. CARE Project in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces 'CARE' Plan To Prevent and Treat Rare Diseases in State.

Rare Disease Day 2024 Date

Rare Disease Day 2024 will be celebrated on February 29.

Rare Disease Day History

The European Organisation for Rare Diseases established the day in 2008 to raise awareness for unknown or overlooked illnesses as the treatment for many rare diseases is insufficient. The first Rare Disease Day was coordinated by the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) and held on February 29, 2008, in numerous European nations and in Canada through the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders. The date was chosen because February 29 is a ‘rare day’ and 2008 was the 25th anniversary of the passing of the Orphan Drug Act in the United States. National Science Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: What Is the Raman Effect? All You Need To Know About the Day.

While there were already numerous days dedicated to individuals with specific diseases (such as AIDS, cancer, etc.), there was no day to represent those affected by rare diseases. In 2009, Rare Disease Day went global as the National Organization for Rare Disorders mobilized 200 rare disease patient advocacy organizations in the United States while organizations in China, Australia, Taiwan, and Latin America also led efforts in their respective countries to coordinate activities and promote the day.

Rare Disease Day Significance

Rare Disease Day provides the opportunity to educate people of the world about rare diseases and the work being done at the local, national, and international levels. Rare Disease Day is observed every year on 28 February (or 29 in leap years). Rare Disease Day was set up and is coordinated by EURORDIS and 65+ national alliance patient organisation partners. The day highlights the need to spread awareness among the public, policymakers, researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives. It also encourages to building of solidarity and support networks for individuals and families affected by rare diseases.

