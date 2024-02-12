Red Hand Day, also known as the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, is an annual observance that is celebrated on February 12. The global advocacy day is aimed at raising awareness of the issue of child soldiers and encouraging efforts to end the recruitment and use of children in armed conflict. Red Hand Day has been observed since 2002. On this day, pleas are made to political leaders, and events are staged around the world to draw attention to child soldiers. Red Hand Day aims to call for action to stop this practice and support children affected by it. In this article, learn more about Red Hand Day 2024 history and the significance of the day. US Adds Pakistan and Turkey to Its Child Soldiers Prevention Act List, Designation Could Lead to Sanctions on Military Assistance.

Red Hand Day 2024 Date

Red Hand Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, February 12.

Red Hand Day History

Red Hand Day has been celebrated on February 12 every year since 2002. On this day, nations and regional coalitions from around the world have been holding events to draw attention to the issue and encourage steps to end the use of children for military purposes. The date reflects the entry into force of the OPAC treaty.

Red Hand Day Significance

Red Hand Day holds great significance as the day encourages people worldwide to raise their ‘red hand’ as a symbol of solidarity with child soldiers and to call for action to end their recruitment and use. Child soldiers are children under the age of 18 who are recruited, trained, and used by armed groups or government forces in conflicts around the world. The children are subjected to severe exploitation, violence, and trauma, often forced to serve as fighters, spies, messengers, or in other support roles.

Red Hand Day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect the rights of children and to ensure their safety and well-being in situations of armed conflict. The day highlights the need for cooperation and support for efforts to prevent the recruitment of child soldiers, provide assistance to affected children, and promote their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

