Republic Day in India is celebrated every year on January 26 and holds immense significance as it marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The iconic day signifies the transition of India from a British Dominion to a sovereign republic, giving birth to a democratic system of governance. This year, the country will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, 2024. Republic Day is celebrated with great zeal across India. Major celebrations are held at Rajpath in New Delhi every year in the presence of top government officials and dignitaries. At Rajpath, ceremonious parades and a series of events unfold to mark this significant day showcasing India’s rich culture and diversity. As India’s 75th Republic Day nears, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of speeches and ideas that can help students in the Republic Day speech competitions in their schools. Republic Day 2024 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas: From Great Political Leaders to National Symbols, 5 Ways To Dress Up Your Child for 75th Gantantra Diwas.

Republic Day is marked by several events in schools and other educational institutions like speech writing competitions, debate, and essay competitions. If you are looking for Republic Day speech ideas online, scroll down below to find the best Republic Day speeches and tips to prepare for this historic day.

The Constitution of India, said to be the longest-written national constitution in the world, was adopted on November 26, 1949, and became effective on January 26, 1950. It was drafted by the Constituent Assembly led by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The Constitution of India replaced the Government of India Act (1935) and became the guiding document that defined the fundamental political principles, established the structure, procedures, powers, and duties of the government institutions. The Constitution granted citizens their rights and outlined the directive principles of state policy.

