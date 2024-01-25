Republic Day and Independence Day are two significant national holidays in India that are celebrated with great fervour across the country. While both are patriotic occasions, there are distinct differences between the national holidays, Republic Day and Independence Day. In short, Republic Day, which is celebrated in India on January 26 every year, celebrates the adoption of the constitution and the establishment of India as a sovereign republic. Meanwhile, Independence Day in India is celebrated on August 15, marking the country's freedom from colonial rule. People are usually confused about both Republic Day and Independence Day. In this article, learn about the difference between Republic Day and Independence Day and the importance of these national holidays.

Republic Day in India is celebrated annually on January 26. The day commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, officially marking the country's transition to becoming a democratic republic. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India and established the framework for the country's political principles, the rights of citizens, and the powers of the government. On the other hand, Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year, which commemorates the day in 1947 when India gained independence from British rule. Republic Day 2024: What Makes Indian Democracy Unique Compared to the Rest of the World.

Republic Day and Independence Day are two of the most significant national celebrations in India, symbolising the country's historical journey towards freedom and self-governance. Both days contribute to the shaping of India's national identity, reminding citizens of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. They serve as opportunities for education, reflection, and awareness, especially for the younger generation, about the country's journey to independence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2024 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).