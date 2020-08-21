A significant Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 22 this year. The ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav will go on till September 1. But amid this festival, there are other days which are significantly celebrated by the Hindu community. The second day of Ganeshotsav is marked as Rishi Panchami, an honour to the Sapta Rishi or the seven sages in Hinduism. People observe a vrat and seeking blessings from the sages. People perform this vrat to get purified from their sins. Ahead of Rishi Panchami 2020, we tell you more about the date, shubh muhurat, and significance of this observance. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganpati GIFs, Facebook Photos, Greetings and Messages of Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechha.

Rishi Panchami Date and Shubh Muhurat

Rishi Panchami is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami, which is the next day after Ganesh Chaturthi. So this, year Rishi Panchami will be on August 23, 2020. According to Drikpanchang, the Panchami Tithi begins at 07:57 on Aug 22, 2020. Panchami Tithi ends at 05:04 on Aug 23, 2020. The Shubh Puja Muhurat Timing is: 11:06 to 01:41 Hartalika Teej 2020 Date and Puja Muhurat: Know Meaning of Hartalika, Importance of Shiva-Parvati Vrat Katha and Significance of Hindu Festival for Married Women.

Rishi Panchami Significance and Celebrations

Rishi Panchami refers to the worship of Sapta Rishi or the seven sages namely Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha. People keep a vrat and express their respect to the great deeds and teachings of these ancient sages. Women keep a fast to get purified from Rajaswala Dosha. A high priority is given to a women's purity and it is associated with her menstrual cycle. During the menstrual cycle, in ancient times, women were not allowed to be a part of any religious activities. They were even kept away from the kitchen. If anyone did not abide by these guidelines they would attract a Rajaswala Dosha, which is a kind of punishment. So on the day of Rishi Panchami, women pray and seek forgiveness for any kind of sins they have committed. Women pay obeisance to the Sapta Rishis.

The observance is marked in different ways in different regions of India. In Kerala, it is celebrated as Vishwakarma Puja. Lord Vishwakarma, the architect of Gods, is worshipped in some parts. Some communities in Rajasthan observe it like Raksha Bandhan, where sisters tie a sacred thread around their brother's wrist and pray for each others' wellbeing.

