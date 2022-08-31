Rishi Panchami is the annual celebration that revolves around the traditional worship of Sapta Rishi or the seven sages – Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha. Rishi Panchami celebrations are observed two days after Hartalika Teej and on the day following Ganesh Chaturthi. Rishi Panchami 2022 will therefore be celebrated on September 1. This annual observance is focused on devotees observing a stringent fast and is considered to be a significant day. As we prepare to celebrate Rishi Panchami 2022, here’s everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Rishi Panchami and its importance. Rishi Panchami 2022 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Share on Auspicious Occasion.

When is Rishi Panchami 2022?

Rishi Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on September 1. This annual celebration falls on the Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami and is observed on the day after Ganesh Chaturthi. The Panchami Tithi for Rishi Panchami 2022 Begins at 15:22 on August 31, 2022, and will go on till 14:49 on September 1, 2022. Since the sunrise in Panchami Tithi will occur on September 1, that is the day that the Rishi Panchami Pooja will be conducted.

Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat - 11:23 to 13:53

Significance of Rishi Panchami

It is interesting to note that Rishi Panchami is not a festival but a fasting day. On this day, people fast to the seven sages - Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni and Vashishtha. On this day, they pay homage and respect to Rishis and thank them for all that they have done for Hinduism. Rishi Panchami is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Puja in some parts of Kerala. Rishi Panchami is also celebrated as Raksha Bandhan of the “Rakhi festival” by some Dadheech Brahmins and also Agrawal and Maheshwari and Kayastha communities of Rajasthan. On this day, siblings tie the sacred thread or Rakhi and pray to protect each other.

Rishi Panchami 2022 Wishes in Hindi and Images for Observing This Fasting Day for Attaining Purity

To celebrate Rishi Panchami, people usually take a bath in the holy waters and offer their prayers to the seven Rishis. In addition to this, Lord Ganesha, the Navagraha and Arundathi are worshipped on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Rishi Panchami!

