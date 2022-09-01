Rishi Panchami falls one day after Ganesh Chaturthi and two days after HartalikaTeej. Rishi Panchami 2022 will be observed on September 1, Thursday. Rishi Panchami is associated with Saptarishis, who are the seven sages who sacrificed their lives for eliminating evil from the earth and worked for the betterment of humankind. These sages were principled and highly religious and taught their devotees to take the path of goodness and humanity. As you observe Rishi Panchami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Rishi Panchami 2022 Date in India: Know Vrat Katha, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebrations Related to Holy Occasion.

According to the Hindu calendar, Rishi Panchami is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of August or September. It is a famous fasting day for Nepali Hindus and in some regions, the three days of fasting of Hartalika Teej end on this day. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your near and dear ones on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Rishi Panchami 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers

Happy Rishi Panchami 2022 HD Image (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagyashaali Hain Ki Humne Aisi Sabhyata Mein Janam Liya Jahan Sapt Rishiyon Ka Vaas Hota Hai. Rishi Panchami Ke Paavan Parv Ki Hardik Badhai.

Rishi Panchami 2022 HD Images

Happy Rishi Panchami 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jeevan Usi Ka Hai Saakar, Jiske Upar Hai Sapt Rishi Ka Ashirvad. Rishi Panchami Ke Shubh Avsar Par Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Dher Saari Badhai.

Greetings for Rishi Panchami 2022

Happy Rishi Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Rishi Panchami to You and Your Family, Have a Memorable Day.

Wallpapers for Happy Rishi Panchami 2022

Rishi Panchami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek Blessings of Sapt Rishis on the Pious Occasion of Rishi Panchami for a Happier Life. Happy Rishi Panchami

Rishi Panchami 2022 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Rishi Panchami 2022 Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhagyashaali Hain Ki Humne Aisi Sabhyata Mein Janam Liya Jahan Sapt Rishiyon Ka Vaas Hota Hai. Rishi Panchami Ke Paavan Parv Ki Hardik Badhai.

Rishi Panchami 2022 Wishes in Hindi and Images for Observing This Fasting Day for Attaining Purity

Rishi Panchami is a Hindu holy day when the people who observe all the rituals and fast are believed to get relieved from bad fortune and all the sins of the past and present life. It is also a day for women to fast and get rid of Rajaswala Dosha. Download these images and wallpapers to share with one and all. Wishing everyone a Happy Rishi Panchami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 06:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).