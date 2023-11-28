The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting stands as an iconic symbol that heralds the beginning of the festive season in New York City and captures the hearts of millions worldwide. This cherished tradition, held annually at Rockefeller Center, marks a momentous occasion that embodies the spirit of joy, community, and holiday cheer. We will look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2023 date, time, live streaming online and live telecast details.

The focal point of the event is the majestic Christmas tree, a towering symbol adorned with thousands of dazzling lights and adorned with ornate decorations. Selected from various regions, the chosen tree undergoes a meticulous process before gracing Rockefeller Center, often spanning decades of growth, making its journey to Manhattan an eagerly anticipated event.

When will the 2023 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting take place?

The lighting ceremony is set to occur live on Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with a simultaneous airing on Peacock. Ahead of the main event, an additional live hour will be aired starting at 7/6c across various NBC channels and affiliates nationwide.

As the holiday season approaches, the spotlight shines on this grand tree during a ceremony that attracts locals and visitors alike. The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting is a star-studded affair, featuring performances by renowned artists and musical acts, adding a touch of glamour and excitement to the festivities.

The event culminates in the grand illumination of the tree, a moment that captivates onlookers as the switch is flipped, illuminating the towering evergreen with an array of vibrant colours. The twinkling lights cascade across the skyline, creating a breathtaking spectacle that signifies the start of the holiday season in New York City.

For decades, this tradition has been a beacon of hope and unity, bringing people together in celebration of the joyous occasion. Families gather, friends reunite, and strangers become part of a shared experience, basking in the warmth and magic of the season.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers and people worldwide, symbolizing hope, resilience, and the spirit of giving. Beyond its dazzling display, the event evokes a sense of togetherness, fostering a sense of community amidst the bustling cityscape.

How to Watch the 2023 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting?

Tune in to the Christmas at Rockefeller Center special on Wednesday, November 29, airing from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on NBC, also available on Peacock for simultaneous broadcasting."

Furthermore, the Rockefeller Center serves as a hub for various holiday activities, including ice skating at the iconic rink beneath the towering tree, festive displays, and a holiday market offering seasonal delights, adding to the enchantment of the occasion.

As the lights twinkle and the holiday tunes fill the air, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting continues to embody the magic and wonder of the season, spreading joy and creating timeless memories for all who gather beneath its radiant glow. It stands as a testament to the enduring traditions that unite us and kindle the festive spirit year after year.

