Come February, the world turns pink. Love truly fills the air, and our surroundings are painted in the different colours of love. From red for romance to yellow for friendship, love has always been associated with specific colours. And as we inch closer to Valentine’s Day 2024, people are sure to be excited to prepare for the special holiday that celebrates love. One of the most classic and fool-proof ways of celebrating Valentine’s Day is by giving each other roses. However, there is a lot of thought that goes into the colour and type of rose that you give. Here is everything you need to know about the meanings associated with different rose colours (red, pink, white, etc.) Rose Day 2024 Quotes and Greetings: SMS, GIF Images, WhatsApp Stickers To Wish Happy Rose Day to Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Week.

Red Is For Love

Red roses are the most popular and classic form of expressing one’s love. Whether it is the Rose Day celebration in college or a simple date night with your loved one, red roses are always the easiest way of expressing romantic love.

Red Rose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Yellow Roses Symbolise Friendship

If you want to begin a new friendship or make your friends feel particularly loved, then yellow roses are the best way to convey this message.

Yellow Rose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

White or Ivory Roses To Offer Peace & New Beginnings

Apologising heartily for your mistakes and making a conscious decision is the best way to get over any gifts and arguments. However, this entire process is a lot of charming and convincing with a beautiful bouquet of white roses.

White Rose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Pink Roses For Admiration

While red is the symbol of love, pink can symbolize your admiration for the special ones. Whether it is your crush or someone you simply admire, a pink rose is a great way to strike these heartwarming conversations.

Pink Rose (Photo Credits: Pexels)

In addition to this, people often give dark maroon roses to express a deeper bond of love and commitment, and black roses are a common way to express sorrow or disdain. However, in recent times, the black rose has emerged also to be a form of expressing love and admiration with someone who shares your liking for the darker shades and meanings in life. Here’s hoping that these roses and their meanings help you celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 with all the love, light, and happiness!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).