Rose - it's one of the most poise and significant symbols of love across the world. Whether it is marking the beginning of a new friendship with a yellow rose, expressing our love with the classic red rose or taking the more unique and exotic route of gifting a forever black rose, there's a rose for every occasion and every emotion. This versatility of the rose is celebrated every year at the beginning of Valentine's Week on Rose Day. Valentine's Week 2021 will be celebrated from February 7, starting with Rose Day 2021. People are sure to share Rose Day Shayari, Happy Rose Day 2021 wishes and messages, Rose Day WhatsApp Stickers and Rose Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures along with their rose bouquets.

Rose Day celebrations official marks the beginning of a week filled with romance, love and joy. Valentine Week's first day, this celebration usually entails people gifting their loved one's magical rose flower to let them know that they are loved and cherished. There is something innately therapeutic about taking time off your busy life just to adore the beauty in flowers, smell the rose and truly appreciate the emotions and unsaid words that accompany the act of gifting flowers.

People often try and muster the courage to say the unspoken words by sharing roses of a specific colour that hold different meanings. As we prepare to celebrate Rose Day 2021, here are some romantic Rose Day Shayari, Happy Rose Day 2021 wishes and messages, Rose Day WhatsApp Stickers and Rose Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family online.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Husn Aur Khushboo Ka Sabab Ho Tum, Aisa Khilta Hua Gulab Ho Tum, Tum Jaisa Haseen N Hoga ISS Jahan Mein, Tamaam Haseeno Mein Lajawab Ho Tum!

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bade Hi Chupke Se Bheja tha Mere Mehbub Ek Gulab, Kambhakht Uski Khushbu Ne Sare Shehar Me Hungama Kar Diya. Happy Rose Day.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Toota Hua Phool Khusbu De Jata Hai, Bita Hua Pal Yaadein De Jata Hain, Har Shakhs Ka Apna Andaz Hota Hai, Koi Zindagi Mein Pyaar Toh Koi Pyar Me Zindagi De Jata Hain Happy Rose Day.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aashiqon Ke Mehboob Ke Pairon Ki Dhool Hun, Haan Mein Ek Laal Gulab Ka Phool Hun.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumhari Ada Ka Kya Jawab Du, Kya Khoobsurat Sa Uphar Dun, Koi Tumse Pyara Gulab Hota Toh Laate, Jo Khud Gulab Hai Usko Kya Gulab Dun.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Red Roses Are the Symbol of Intense Love. And So, on This Rose Day, I’m Giving You a Big Bouquet of Love. Happy Rose Day.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Love Is Delicate and Fragrant Like a Rose. May It Bloom Forever and Ever. Happy Rose Day!

From ending a fight with a white rose or celebrating a long friendship with a yellow one, there's a lot of different ways you can celebrate Rose Day. While Valentine's Day celebration is often marked with an equal dash of scepticism, we hope that this year around this week-long celebration is enjoyed by one and all. After the year that we have all been through, a little bit of love is exactly what the world needs. Happy Rose Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).