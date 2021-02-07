Your girl is waiting for this day to arrive and for her big surprise. Yes, Valentine Week 2021 is here, and your girlfriend is expecting you to sweep her off her feet and make this ‘Love Week’ special. The first day of Valentine Week, Rose Day kick-starts the fun festivities. Roses have always been the symbol of pure love, true love, passionate love and just love. This Rose Day 2021, it is time to bring out your romantic side and shower all your love on your girlfriend. And we would like to help by presenting with a collection of Rose Day wishes, greetings and images. Here’s a list of Happy Rose Day 2021 messages for girlfriend, romantic quotes, SMS in Hindi, Rose Day images and HD wallpapers, Happy Rose Day 2021 wishes for GF, Rose Day quotes for her, WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Rose Day 2021 GIFs, and more.

Girls love roses (not all, few are allergic to pollen) but most of them do. Roses became a symbol of romance when the Scottish poet Robert Burns immortalized the rose as an epitome of love in the 18th-century poem “Red, Red Rose.” He compared his love to a red rose with the verse beginning with “O, my love is like a red, red rose.” While the crimson red rose is symbolic of a profound expression of love, there are different colours of roses with different meanings. For example, white roses represent innocence and purity, pink roses represent happiness and thankfulness, and yellow roses represent friendship and so on.

On Rose Day, make sure to hand your girlfriend with a beautiful flower of rose. And just in case she is not a flower person, you can send her a string of beautiful rose images along with messages and romantic quotes. Many keywords go viral on search engine platforms related to special Rose Day wishes for girlfriend. Some of them are, Rose Day wishes for girlfriend in English, Rose Day messages for girlfriend, Rose Day quotes for her in English, Rose Day wishes for girlfriend in Hindi, Rose Day wishes for girlfriend images in Hindi, Rose Day messages for girlfriend in English, Rose Day Quotes for GF, Rose Day wishes for girlfriend quotes, Rose Day 2021 wishes for girlfriend images, and more.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Red Roses Are the Symbol of Intense Love. And So, on This Rose Day, I’m Giving You a Big Bouquet of Love. Happy Rose Day.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Roses Are Red and the Sky Is Blue. You Don’t Know My Dear How Much I Love You. Happy Rose Day.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Great Couples Are Those Who Accept Positive and Negative, Like the Beautiful Roses Accepting the Thrones. Happy Rose Day.

Happy Rose Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Husn Aur Khushboo Ka Sabab Ho Tum, Aisa Khilta Hua Gulab Ho Tum, Tum Jaisa Haseen N Hoga ISS Jahan Mein, Tamaam Haseeno Mein Lajawab Ho Tum!

Happy Rose Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tumhari Ada Ka Kya Jawab Du, Kya Khoobsurat Sa Uphar Dun, Koi Tumse Pyara Gulab Hota Toh Laate, Jo Khud Gulab Hai Usko Kya Gulab Dun.

How to Download Sweet Rose Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download unique Rose Day stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. HERE is the download link for Rose Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers. Rose Day is celebrated among lovers with much fun and enthusiasm. This is the day when young sweethearts express their innermost love and feelings towards their better-halves, crush, boyfriends, girlfriends or partners. We wish everyone in love a very Happy Rose Day and Valentine’s Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).