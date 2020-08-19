New Delhi, August 19: Late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, falling on August 20, is observed annually as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' or Harmony Day. On this day, the message of unity, compassion, tolerance and brotherhood is propagated. Here is the date, significance and history of the day also referred to as Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti. Foundation Stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya Was Laid by Rajiv Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh.

Sadbhavana Diwas observance began from August 20, 1992, which marked the 48th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

The day was observed in the year following Gandhi's assassination. He was martyred in a terror attack by LTTE militants in 1991.

The "Sadbhavana pledge" is taken by admirers of Gandhi on this day to reaffirm the values of tolerance, communal harmony, brotherhood and national integration.

"I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, creed, region, religion or language," reads the Sadbhavana pledge.

On this day, the Congress party honours individuals who have strove for communal harmony and national integration with the 'Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award'.

Past recipients of the award include Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, actor Sunil Dutt, singer Lata Mangeshkar, activist Teesta Setalvad and former diplomat Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Political leaders cutting across party ranks have, on earlier occasions of Sadbhavana Diwas, reiterated the need to maintain brotherhood between all castes, religions and communities in India. The day is aimed at strengthening the 'idea of India' - which could only be weakened by the cracks of communal enmity, casteism, racism and other forms of hatred.

