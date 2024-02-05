Safer Internet Day takes place in February of each year to raise awareness of a safer and better internet for all. The annual event that promotes the safe and responsible use of digital technology is observed on the second day of the second week in February each year. This year, Safer Internet Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 6. The primary goal of Safer Internet Day is to raise awareness about online safety issues and encourage individuals to adopt safer online practices. As Safer Internet Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Global Tech Leaders Hail India’s Efforts Toward Making AI Ethical, Safe, Trusted and Responsible.

Safer Internet Day 2024 Date

Safer Internet Day 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 6.

Safer Internet Day History

Starting as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004 and taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, Safer Internet Day is now celebrated in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. In 2009, the concept of Safer Internet Day Committees was introduced to strengthen the bonds with countries outside the network and invest in a harmonised promotion of the campaign across the world. More than 160 global SID Committees now work closely with the Safer Internet Day Coordination Team, which is based at the heart of the European Union in Brussels. Cyberbullying: Online Bullying of Children in Australia Hits Concerning Level, Nation’s eSafety Commissioner Warns.

Safer Internet Day Significance

Safer Internet Day highlights the need to stay informed about online risks and safety measures against online threats. From cyberbullying to social networking to digital identity, Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of online issues and current concerns. As part of this annual celebration, the day is marked by various events and activities in schools, businesses, and government organizations around the world. These activities often include workshops, seminars, and campaigns aimed at educating people about online privacy, cyberbullying, digital literacy, and the responsible use of social media.

