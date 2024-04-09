Sajibu Nongma Panba, also known as Meitei Cheiraoba, is a traditional festival celebrated by the Meitei community in Manipur, India. It marks the beginning of the Manipuri lunar calendar year and usually falls in April, coinciding with the advent of the spring season. Sajibu Nongma Panba 2024 will be observed on Tuesday, April 9th. It holds significant cultural and religious importance for the Meitei people, symbolizing renewal, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. The festival begins with thorough cleaning and decorating of homes, temples, and public spaces, signifying the purification of surroundings and welcoming the new year with fresh energy. People dress in traditional attire, and elaborate feasts are prepared to share with family and friends. Special prayers and rituals are performed at temples and sacred sites, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead and expressing gratitude for the past year's blessings. As you observe Sajibu Nongma Panba 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

A key feature of Sajibu Nongma Panba is the ritual of 'Cheiraoba Thabal Chongba,' a traditional dance performed by young men and women under the moonlight. The dance symbolises joy, unity, and harmony, and participants form circles, holding hands and moving gracefully to the rhythm of drums and traditional music. It is a vibrant display of cultural heritage and community spirit, fostering camaraderie and strengthening social bonds among the participants. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day. These messages include WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers, and SMS on Sajibu Nongma Panba 2024.

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes and Images

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes (Photo Credits: X)

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes and Images

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes (Photo Credits: X)

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes and Images

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes (Photo Credits: X)

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes and Images

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes (Photo Credits: X)

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes and Images

Sajibu Cheiraoba Wishes (Photo Credits: X)

As the festival draws to a close, families gather to exchange greetings, blessings, and gifts, strengthening familial ties and fostering goodwill within the community. Sajibu Nongma Panba serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of the Meitei people and the importance of preserving and celebrating their traditions. It is a time of joy, reflection, and renewal, heralding the arrival of spring and the promise of new beginnings in the year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 06:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).