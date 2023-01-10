Sakat Chauth is a popular Hindu festival observed mostly by the people in North India. It is majorly observed by married women to pray for their children's longevity. According to the Hindu calendar, Sakat Chauth falls on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Magha month. Sakat Chauth 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, January 10, of the Gregorian calendar. On this day, women wish and greet each other by saying Happy Sakat Chauth 2023. As you celebrate Sakat Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your family and friends as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Sakat Chauth 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha and Significance of Tilkut Chauth Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

On Sakat Chauth, women observe an early morning holy bath and place a Diya with Desi ghee in front of lord Ganesha’s idol. They offer yellow flowers, Durva Grass and Til Koot, to Lord Ganesha to please him and pray for their children's longevity. Lord Ganesha is known for eliminating troubles. Therefore, women pray to him for their children’s happy life. Here is a collection of Sakat Chauth 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Although fasting on all the Chaturthi is considered auspicious, it is believed that the Chaturthi that falls in the month of Magha or Pausha is the most important one. The Sakat Chauth is considered very strict, and devotees ensure they eat only fruits and vegetables throughout the day and break the fast after seeing the moon. Wishing everyone a Happy Sakat Chauth 2023!

