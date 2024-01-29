Sakat Chauth is a special day in India when Goddess Sakat and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. On this day, devout women observe a fast for an entire day. They pray for the health and happiness of their children. The day is celebrated with simple rituals and heartfelt prayers. Sakat Chauth is all about family, and people take it seriously by coming together to celebrate the day with faith and joy. For many, Sakat Chauth is like a big family reunion, making the celebrations not just a spiritual one but a happy and joyous occasion for everyone involved. Sakat Chauth Vrat Katha Video: Celebrate Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 by Worshipping Lord Ganesha With Utmost Devotion (Watch).

Sakat Chauth 2024: Date and Time

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 06:10 am on January 29, 2024.

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 08:54 am on January 30, 2024.

Moonrise on Sakat Chauth Day is at 09:10 pm.

Sakat Chauth 2024: Significance

Sakat Chauth is a popular Hindu festival. The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Sakat. On this day, married Hindu women observe a strict fast (vrat) for an entire day. While fasting, they pray for the prosperity and well-being of their children. During this fast, the women wear traditional clothes, perform rituals, and refrain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. On this day, women prepare the til koot, a special prasad that is offered to the idol of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that by keeping this fast, you can overcome challenges in life and gain happiness and prosperity in life.

Sakat Chauth History

In a village, there was a blind woman who was devoted to Lord Ganesha. She lived with her son and daughter-in-law. As Lord Ganesha was pleased with her devotion, he offered to fulfill her wishes. She then turned to her family for advice. She asked her son, who suggested she should ask for wealth. When she asked her daughter-in-law, she suggested she should ask for a grandson. She then consulted a neighbour, who advised her to ask for her eyesight back. The next day, when she requested wealth, health, eyesight, and a grandson, Lord Ganesha joyfully granted all her wishes.

Sakat Chauth 2024: Ways to Worship

On Sakat Chauth, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with items like rice, incense, sandalwood, flowers, and diyas. A sixteen-step ritual is followed. Water is offered to the moon while chanting, ‘Om Chandraaya Namah, Om Somaaya Namah.’ While fasting, look forward to the special moonrise and consider donating things like food, salt, jaggery, gold, sesame seeds, clothing, ghee, gems, silver, and sugar if you can.

In essence, Sakat Chauth is all about family, traditions, prayers, prosperity, and the well-being of our loved ones, making it a celebration that shows how important family is.

