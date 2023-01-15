Sankranthi Subhakankshalu 2023 Images in Telugu & Makar Sankranti 2023 Wishes: Every year, Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the month of January across India with much grandeur and excitement. The auspicious Hindu festival is dedicated to the sun god Surya. Makar Sankranti is also called Uttarayana - the day on which the sun begins its northward journey. It is celebrated in various regions of India, marking the new beginning when the Sun transitions into longer days. As we celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, here is a special collection of Makar Sankranti wishes in Telugu, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu 2023 images in Telugu, Happy Makar Sankranti images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your family, friends and relatives to wish them on this auspicious day.

The harvest festival marks the transition of the Sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn), and the six-month Uttarayana period. In 2023, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. It is celebrated over a period of four days in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Bhogi, Sankranti, Kanuma and Mukkanuma. The main festival is called Pedda Panduga, observed on the second day. Here's a collection of Sankranthi Subhakankshalu 2023 images in Telugu, Happy Sankranti wishes in Telugu, Makar Sankranti 2023 greetings in Telugu text to celebrate the festival.

On Makar Sankranti, people take a holy dip in rivers, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri as it is believed that people taking a dip in the holy waters can get rid of their past sins. They also pray to the sun and thank for their successes and prosperity. Sweets are made from sesame (til) and a sugar base such as jaggery and are distributed in houses on this day. People of the Hind community in different states of India celebrate the festival under different names with traditions of their region. It is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Khichdi in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarayanan in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and Maghi in Haryana and Punjab.

