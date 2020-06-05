Sant Kabir Das Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS & Wishes to Celebrate Birth of Indian Mystic & Poet

Happy Kabir Das Jayanti 2020 (File Image)

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, which will be celebrated this year on June 5. Kabir Das was a famous Indian mystic poet and saint in the 15th-century, whose writings influenced Hinduism's Bhakti movement. Kabir verses are found in Sikhism's scripture Guru Granth Sahib. According to the Hindu Lunar calendar, Sant Kabir Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Jyestha. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2020 HD images and wallpapers to celebrate the birth of Kabir Das. We will also help you with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, SMS, wishes and messages in the below article for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2020. Sant Kabir Das Jayanti 2020 Wishes: Kabir Ke Dohe and Kabir Amritwani Videos to Celebrate 15th-Century Indian Mystic Poet’s Birth Anniversary.

Sant Kabir suggested that Truth, which he often called Raam, is with the person who is on the path of righteousness, considered all creatures on earth as his own self and who is passively detached from the worldly affairs. Kabir's legacy is being continued through the Kabir Panth, a religious community that recognises him as its founder. Members of thi community are known as Kabir Panthis. Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti which normally falls each year in the month of May or June as per the Gregorian calendar is observed as a holiday in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Kabir Das birth anniversary is celebrated with high enthusiasm by his followers by reading out the great poems written by him. Varanasi, where Sant Kabir was born usually organise seminars to make his followers understand his verses in a better way. Unfortunately, this year, due to coronavirus pandemic no outdoor event will be held to avoid social gathering. However, you can play your part by spreading his learning and messages by doing free download of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2020 HD images and wallpapers from below.

Kabir Das Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

You can also celebrate the birth of Kabir by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers, you can download them from here. Celebrate Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti 2020 by trying to learn the meaning of his two-line couplets which are popularly known was Kabir Ke Dohe.