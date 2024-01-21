Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is an auspicious fasting day in Hinduism that is observed on the 11th day of the Paush month during the Krishna Paksha, as per the dates in the traditional Hindu Calendar. It is the last Ekadashi fast of the year 2024 and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. This year, Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 will be observed on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The Ekadashi Tithi will be observed at 10:29 PM on December 25 and end at 12:43 AM on December 27, 2024. The Parana time is on December 27 from 07:10 AM to 09:22 AM. On Parana day, the Dwadashi end moment will be at 02:26 AM, December 28. In this article, take a look at the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 date and timings, the Parana time and the significance of the last Ekadashi of 2024. Saphala Ekadashi Wishes: Lord Vishnu HD Images, Ekadashi Greetings, Photos and Messages to Send on the Auspicious Day.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 Date

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 will be observed on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is an important and auspicious occasion for Hindus. The word ‘Saphala’ means success or fulfilment, and observing this, Ekadashi is believed to bring success, blessings, and prosperity to devotees. Observing Ekadashi fasts, including Saphala Ekadashi, helps in seeking forgiveness for past mistakes or sins. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that by worshipping and fasting on this day of Saphala Ekadashi, devotees are blessed with the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

On this day, devotees should perform a day-long fast, worship Lord Vishnu and chant mantras during the day to seek blessings of the Lord. On this day, a person should not consume rice at all but can eat fruits and Vrat food.

