Saraswati Puja, celebrated with fervour in Hindu communities, venerates the goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and the arts. Typically observed during Basant Panchami, devotees adorn homes, temples, and educational institutions with vibrant decorations, and students seek the goddess's blessings for academic success.

Saraswati Puja is primarily celebrated in homes, educational institutions, and local communities rather than in pandals (temporary structures often associated with Durga Puja). However, in some regions, particularly West Bengal and parts of Assam, Saraswati Puja is celebrated with grandeur, and elaborate pandals are set up to honour the goddess.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Kolkata, West Bengal

Sreebhumi Sporting Club is renowned for its grand Saraswati Puja celebrations. The pandal attracts a large number of devotees and visitors, featuring intricate decorations, artistic representations of the goddess, and cultural performances.

Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra, Kolkata, West Bengal

Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra is famous for its elaborate Saraswati Puja pandal and vibrant celebrations. The organisers focus on creating a visually stunning and spiritually uplifting atmosphere, drawing devotees from far and wide.

Nabapally Sarbojanin, Kolkata, West Bengal

Nabapally Sarbojanin is another well-known pandal in Kolkata that celebrates Saraswati Puja with grandeur. The pandal decorations often reflect creativity and artistry, capturing the essence of the festival.

Sri Kali Bari, New Delhi

The Sri Kali Bari in New Delhi is notable for its Saraswati Puja celebrations. Devotees gather to seek the goddess's blessings in an atmosphere that combines traditional rituals with cultural programs and artistic displays.

Kamakhya Debutter Board, Guwahati, Assam

In Assam, the Kamakhya Debutter Board organises a significant Saraswati Puja celebration in Guwahati. The pandal is adorned with traditional Assamese motifs, and the festival is marked by cultural performances, prayers, and an influx of devotees.

Basant Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on February 14, Wednesday. Saraswati Puja takes place on the auspicious day with utmost devotion by Maa Saraswati devotees. While Saraswati Puja pandals may not be as widespread as those for other festivals like Durga Puja, these selected locations showcase the diversity and richness of celebrations dedicated to the goddess of knowledge and arts.

