The birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, popularly known as the nightingale of India, is celebrated every year on February 13. This day is celebrated as National Women’s Day in India. On this day, the people of the nation acknowledge her achievements. Born on February 13, 1879, Naidu served as the first Governor of United Provinces, after India's independence. She played an important role in the Indian independence movement against the British Raj and was the first woman to become the President of the Indian National Congress and later served as the Governor of the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh). As we celebrate Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary, here’s all you need to know about the prominent Indian independence activist, poet, and politician. 6 Things to Know About the 'Nightingale of India'.

The celebration of Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary serves as a reminder of her legacy as a freedom fighter and a staunch advocate for women's rights and empowerment. Naidu actively campaigned for women's education, political participation, and economic independence, believing that the progress of society depended on the empowerment of its women. She was a renowned poet and writer whose works reflected her love for her country, her concern for social issues, and her vision of a free and progressive India. Her poetry often reflected themes of patriotism, freedom, and the empowerment of women. 'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu's 95-Year-Old Speech Video Goes Viral.

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2024 Date

Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary 2024 will be celebrated on February 13.

Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary Significance

On this day, various events may be organized to honour her contributions to Indian society and literature. These events may include seminars, lectures, cultural programs, poetry readings, and discussions on her life and work. Her tireless efforts in the struggle for Indian independence and her literary prowess continue to inspire people even today. Naidu was an inevitable part of the Salt Satyagraha movement started by Mahatma Gandhi and was also part of the Quit India Movement. The day is a perfect opportunity to remember her contributions to India as a freedom fighter, poet, social reformer, and political leader who continues to inspire generations of Indians and serve as a testament to her enduring legacy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2024 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).