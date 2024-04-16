The death anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is observed every year on April 17. He was a renowned Indian philosopher, scholar, and statesman and a prominent figure in India's political landscape. He served as the first Vice President of India from 1952–1962 and the second President of India from 1962–1967. Radhakrishnan's contributions to philosophy and education continue to be celebrated. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes: Motivational Thoughts To Take Inspiration From Former Indian President and Celebrated Teacher.

His death anniversary is observed annually as a day to remember his legacy and the impact he had on Indian society. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, to a Telugu-speaking Niyogi Brahmin family in Tiruttani of Chittoor district. His birthday is annually celebrated as Teacher's Day across the country. In addition to his academic excellence, Radhakrishnan was deeply involved in India's political life.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Death Anniversary Date

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's death anniversary will be observed on Wednesday, April 17.

Significance

Dr Radhakrishnan’s approach to education was holistic and emphasised the importance of understanding both Eastern and Western philosophical traditions. He believed in the power of education to foster harmony and understanding among diverse cultures and civilisations. He is considered one of the most influential and distinguished 20th-century scholars of comparative religion and philosophy.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was influential in shaping the understanding of Hinduism in both India and the West and earned a reputation as a bridge-builder between India and the West. He was awarded several high awards during his life, including a knighthood in 1931, the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India in 1954, and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963. Dr Radhakrishnan’s thoughts and ideas continue to influence people even today. Radhakrishnan believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country. Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated in India as Teachers' Day on 5 September every year.

