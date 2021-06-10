Savitri Brata is here, and the people of the Hindu community are excited to celebrate the festive event. It celebrates the legend which narrates how Savitri saved her husband, Satyavan, after his death and when Lord Yama took him. The festival is known as SabitriUwaans in parts of Odisha. People can enjoy the festivities by sending their festive regards using these best Savitri Brata images and wallpapers. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most popular Savitri Brata 2021 wallpapers and HD images.

The festivities of Savitri Brata are celebrated mainly by women, especially married. They pray for their husband’s long life and happiness on this auspicious occasion. People can share these Savitri Brata 2021 HD wallpapers and pictures on WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Signal, and Hike among other chat apps.

The festival of Savitri Brata is observed with great dedication and by following traditions and rituals religiously.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sindoor Testify The Prayers for Your Husband’s Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Remind You of the Promises That Binds You Together. Wishing You a Happy Vat Purnima!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vat Purnima Bring You and Your Husband Even Closer and May You Share the Most Beautiful Bond. Happy Vat Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Savitri Puja Is a Celebration of Our Marriage and Your Long Life. I Promise You Will Remember This One for the Rest of Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Love Me and I Love You, We Are Lovers and Best Friends Too, On This Vat Savitri Puja, I Just Want To Say…Thank You, Darling, for Coming My Way. Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirwad Badon Ka, Pyaar Pati Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Savitri Mata Ki! Vat Purnima Ke Shubh Avsar Par Meri Sakhiyon Ko Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Different cultures celebrate Savitri Brata in different manners. However, one custom that is followed in all cultures is of applying trendy Mehendi on hands. At LatestLY, we present you with some of the top-trending Savitri Brata 2021 HD images and wallpapers, which you will love to share with your friends, family, and relatives.

The festival of Savitri Brata is celebrated across the country, especially in the states of Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, and even in our neighbouring country, Nepal. To know more about the festive occasion of Savitri Brata 2021 – its date, rituals, shubh muhurat, significance, and more, click here.

