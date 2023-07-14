Sawan Shivaratri, also popularly known as Shravana Shivratri, is a very auspicious occasion among Hindus. The Shivaratri, which falls in the month of Sawan, is called Sawan Shivratri and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri is a festival celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year, Sawan Shivaratri will be celebrated on Saturday, July 15, 2023. As per Hindu tradition, the Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri 2023 Dates, Time and Significance: Know Everything About Masik Shivaratri Vrat Falling During Shravan Month To Appease Lord Shiva.

Applying mehendi on hands-on festivals and occasions is a very common tradition among ladies. On this auspicious occasion, if you are planning to apply mehndi, you can take a look at these easy mehndi designs, the latest henna patterns, and beautiful mehandi designs for Sawan Shivaratri 2023. Scroll down to check the best Sawan Shivaratri mehendi designs, easy Sawan Shivaratri mehendi ideas, Indian henna patterns and simple mehndi designs for Sawan Shivaratri. We at LatestLY have brought a collection of the latest Sawan Shivaratri 2023 mehndi designs that you can try yourself and celebrate this auspicious festival. WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Festival in Shravan Month.

Easy Mehndi Design For Sawan Shivaratri

Sawan Shivaratri 2023 Last Minute Mehndi Design

Sawan Shivaratri Front Hand Mehndi Design

Beautiful Mehndi Design For Sawan Shivaratri 2023

Sawan Shivaratri 2023 Mehndi Design

There are 12 Shivratris in a year that occurs a day before the new moon. Sawan Shivratri is considered to be an auspicious festival celebrated across the country with great devotion by devotees of Lord Shiva. During the month of Sawan, devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast every Monday and seek his blessings. Married women wish for a happy marital life, while unmarried women pray for a suitable life partner.

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated with great fervour in Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. On this day, Shiva temples across North India perform special puja during Sawan month.

