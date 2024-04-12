SEBI Foundation Day is an annual observance that is marked every year on April 12 in India. The day commemorates the formation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) which was constituted as a non-statutory body on April 12, 1988. SEBI Foundation Day marks the anniversary of the establishment of SEBI, the regulatory body for the securities market in India. SEBI Foundation Day aims to highlight the contributions of SEBI in regulating and developing the securities market in India. It serves as a reminder of the importance of effective regulation in maintaining the stability of the securities market and underscores SEBI's commitment to promoting transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the Indian capital markets. As SEBI Foundation Day 2024, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. SEBI Reveals New Logo on Its Foundation Day.

SEBI Foundation Day 2024 Date

SEBI Foundation Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 12.

SEBI Foundation Day History

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was first established in 1988 as a non-statutory body for regulating the securities market. Before SEBI, the Controller of Capital Issues was the market's regulatory authority and derived power from the Capital Issues (Control) Act, 1947. SEBI became an autonomous body on January 30, 1992, and was accorded statutory powers with the passing of the SEBI Act, 1992 by the Parliament of India. SEBI Asks Finfluencer to Deposit 'unlawful Gains' Worth over Rs 12 Crores Made Through Advisory.

SEBI Foundation Day Significance

SEBI Foundation Day provides an opportunity to reflect on SEBI's achievements, milestones, and initiatives in ensuring investor protection, maintaining market integrity, and promoting the growth and efficiency of the Indian capital markets. On SEBI Foundation Day, various activities may be organized by SEBI and other stakeholders like seminars, workshops, and conferences focusing on regulatory developments, market trends, and investor education. Public awareness campaigns and outreach programs are held across the country to educate investors about their rights, responsibilities, and opportunities in the capital markets.

