Very much like Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim community in Malaysia celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri, or also known as Hari Raya Puasa and people wish each other with 'Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri'. The day concludes the Ramadan holy month of fasting and is marked as an important celebration that signifies one's triumph and success on discipline and self-resistance that they maintain during the fasting month. It is said to symbolize refinement and rebirth and to celebrate the day we bring you Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 wishes and greetings that you can send to your near ones on auspicious occasion.

‘Selamat Hari Raya,’ is the traditional greeting which is used by Malaysian Muslims. The phrase means ‘Happy Hari Raya.’ People also share ‘Maaf Zahir Dan Batin,’ along with Hari Raya Aidilfitri HD images and messages, the phrase of which translated in English means, ‘I seek forgiveness from you.’ On the significant occasion, and ahead of the festival, here we bring you, Hari, Raya Aidilfitri 2021 wishes, images, Maaf Zahir Dan Batin messages, WhatsApp stickers, and GIFs to send Selamat Hari Raya greetings.

After the Muslims to fast during the month of Ramadan maintaining their self-resistance between sunrise till sunset abstaining from food and drinks, as well as from smoking and sex. Hari Raya Aidilfitri holds extreme importance among Malaysian Muslims. They greet each other saying ‘Selamat Hari Raya,’ on this day. People also say 'Maaf Zahir Dan Batin' along with Hari Raya Aidilfitri messages, which can be translated to English means as 'I seek forgiveness from you.' Meanwhile, wish your loved ones via these images and wishes this year:

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers to make chatting more interesting and fun. Besides, the additional greetings dedicated to festivals are a major plus point for users. Those who are using Android smartphones can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that can be of great use during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 celebration.

We hope the above Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 wishes and messages will be useful to you while you observe the holy festival. Here in India, we can't wait to hear the phrase 'Eid Mubarak' chime around in a few days and we have your back with greetings and wishes. Eid-ul-Fitr, also colloquially known as Mithi Eid is the festival celebrated at the end of the holy month when people fast, aka Roza. According to the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first date of 10th Shawwal after Ramadan.

