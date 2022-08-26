The ninth division of the calendar month, September, marks the beginning of significant religious observances in Hinduism and many others in terms of national and international events. The ninth month in the Julian and Gregorian calendars is the start of the academic year in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, wherein children go back to their school routine after a summer break. In India, the month celebrates the ancient history, culture, mythologies, places, lingos, and people who have marked their trails in our society. The word 'September' comes from the Latin word "septem", which means seven, as this period had been initially the seventh month of the early Roman Calendar. This article provides a listicle of the September 2022 holiday calendar with holy festivals and occasions like Teacher’s Day, Onam and Shardiya Navratri that you can bookmark for future planning.

September brings along with it a series of festivals that commemorate the history of Hindu traditions. The first day of the month marks Rishi Panchami, which is a fasting day observed by females to pay reverence to the Sapta Rishis or seven sages to get purified from Rajaswala Dosha. Then we have the widely celebrated occasion of Teacher's Day on Sept 5, which marks the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Followed by this, we have pious festivals like Vamana Jayanti and Parivartini Ekadashi Parana. September 8 will be observed as the famous Malayali festival Onam, which commemorates the appearance of the Vamana incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the subsequent homecoming of the mythical Emperor Mahabali. This month also marks the beginning of the famous Maa Durga festival, Shardiya Navratri. Check out the table below to get an idea of all the events and Indian bank holidays in view!

September 2022 Major Festivals & Events

Date Day Festivals/Events 1 Sept Thursday Rishi Panchami 3 Sept Saturday Mahalakshmi Vrat 4 Sept Sunday Radha Ashtami 5 Sept Monday Teacher's Day 7 Sept Wednesday Vamana Jayanti, Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 8 Sept Thursday Onam 9 Sept Friday Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi 10 Saturday Saturday Pratipada Shraddha 14 Sept Wednesday Hindi Diwas 15 Sept Thursday Vishveshvarya Jayanti 23 Sept Friday Autumnal Equinox 25 Sept Sunday Amavasya Shraddha 26 Sept Monday Shardiya Navratri, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 30 Sept Friday Lalita Panchami

September 2022 Indian Bank Holiday List

Date Day Festival/Event States 6 Sept Tuesday Ramdev Jayanti Rajasthan 30 to 8 Sept Tuesday to Thursday First Onam Kerala 8 Sept Thursday Thiruvonam Kerala 9 Sept Friday Indra Jatra Sikkim 10 Sept Saturday Shree Narayana Guru Jayanti Kerala 21 Sept Wednesday Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala 23 Sept Friday Heroes' Martyrdom Day Haryana 25 Sept Sunday First Day of Bathukamma Telangana 26 Sept Monday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Haryana 26 Sept Monday Ghatasthapana Rajasthan 28 Sept Wednesday S. Bhagat Singh Ji Jayanti Punjab

Note that the dates of the auspicious occasions and regional holidays above are written in reference to Drik Panchang and may vary yearly. Apart from these events and festivals, people also celebrate month-long observances in September as per the Gregorian calendar dates. September is known as Animal Pain Awareness Month, Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Intergeneration Month and National Food Safety Education Month.

