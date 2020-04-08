Shab-e-Barat 2020 Messages & Greetings: HD Images to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram on Mid-Shaban

Shab-e-Barat to be observed in India on April 9 | (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Shab-e-Barat, also referred to as Laylat-al-Barra, is one of the most important nights for various sects of the Islamic faith. The night is observed on mid-Shaban or the 15th night of the Islamic calendar month of Shaban. The festival comes a fortnight before the holy month of Ramzan, when Muslims are duty-bound to fast from dawn to dusk. On the occasion, here are the HD images to share as messages and greetings on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Shab-e-Barat 2020 FAQs: Date, Importance, Practices, Relevance and Other Questions About The Muslim Festival Answered.

The date of Islamic lunar calendar, when Shab-e-Barat is observed, falls on April 7, 2020 in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East. In Pakistan, the festival will be observed from the evening of April 8. In most parts of India, the Shaban moon was sighted a day later, and therefore, the date of Shab-e-Barat falls on April 9.

Shab-e-Barat 2020 Messages & Greetings: HD Images to Share

Message Text Reads: "On This Night of Forgiveness, Take Time to Figure Out All the People Who Wronged You Intentionally and Unintentionally. Remember Them in Your Prayers and Forgive Them."

Message Text Reads: "My Dear Friend, I Take This Opportunity to Seek Your Forgiveness. If I Hurt You Intentionally and Inadvertently, Then Remember I Stand to Be Forgiven."

Message Text Reads: "Allah, This Is a Special Prayer, Make Everything Beautiful for Me and My Family This Coming Year."

Message Text Reads: "On This Wonderful Night, Focus on Prayers and Remember to Be Thankful to Allah Pak With Nafal Namaz."

Message Text Reads: "Tonight, It Is the Night of the Highest, Remember Me in Your Prayers. Shab E Barat Mubarak!"

The month of Shaban is scheduled to end in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other parts of the Middle East on April 22-23; and in India, Bangladesh and most other parts of Indian subcontinent on April 24-25. With the end of Shaban, the holy month of Ramzan would begin. The month-long fasting is followed by Eid-al-Fitr -- considered among the biggest festivals observed by Muslims.