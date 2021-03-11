Shab-e-Miraj 2021 Greetings and Messages: The occasion of Shab-e-Miraj, also popularly known as Lailat al-Mi’raj, is an Islamic festive event that celebrates the Isra and Mi’raj. Every year, the festival of Shab-e-Miraj is celebrated amidst spectacular festivities. This year, the festive occasion of Shab-e-Miraj will be celebrated on March 12, Friday. People send across amazing Shab-e-Miraj wishes and greetings to their loved ones, marking the celebrations of the night. If you are searching for the latest Shab-e-Miraj 2021 messages, then you are at the right place. At LatestLY, you can find the top-trending collection of Shab e-Miraj 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Shab e-Miraj Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures which you will love to share with your dear ones on this auspicious day.

Shab-e-Miraj is observed in Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, etc. The Muslim community offer prayers in the night while decorating their homes, streets, locality, etc with lights and candles.

Muslims visit mosques and offer special prayers and supplication on this holy occasion of Shab-e-Miraj.

A lot of people love to circulate Shab-e-Miraj videos on the occasion to celebrate the event.

There are many ways in which one can share their festive regards on the occasion of Shab-e-Miraj, of which one is to share Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak greetings and wishes. At LatestLY, we bring you the most popular and top-trending Shab-e-Miraj messages, to help you convey your festive wishes with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is Shab-e-Miraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Throughout the Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah’s Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Miraj is said to be one of the two nights during which the Prophet had begun his journey to heaven. Shab-e-Miraj is celebrated as it is believed that on this day, Muhammad’s heart was purified by the archangel Gabriel, helping him enter the 7 levels of heaven. There are several interesting stories that go behind celebrating the Shab-e-Miraj festival – to know more, click here.

