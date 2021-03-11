Shab e-Miraj is the annual observance of the day that the Islamic Prophet Muhammad took a night journey to heaven. Believed to have occurred in the year 621, Shab e-Miraj is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab. This celebration is widely celebrated in India, Iran, Bangladesh and Pakistan as Shab e-Miraj, while the Turkish observe this day as Mirac Kandili. People often share Shab e-Miraj wishes and messages, Shab e-Miraj 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Shab e-Miraj Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures with one another.

Miraj is one of the two nights that the Prophet is said to have embarked upon the journey to heavy. The word Shab, translates to 'night.' Essentially, Shab e-Miraj captures the reasons behind this celebration. People often celebrate Shab e-Miraj by visiting the mosque at night and offering their prayers to the almighty. In some countries, Muslims also illuminate the streets and decorate for the night, which is said to have significant spiritual importance.

Since Shab e-Miraj is believed to have fallen on February 26, 621, it is celebrated on the 27th day of the month of Rajab every year. As we prepare to celebrate Shab e-Miraj 2021, here are some Shab e-Miraj wishes and messages, Shab e-Miraj 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Shab e-Miraj Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is Shab-e-Miraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Throughout the Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah’s Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Some people also celebrate Shab e-Miraj by reciting the story of Prophet Muhammad's journey to heaven. The story of how Muhammad's heart was purified by the archangel Gabriel, who filled him with knowledge and faith in preparation to enter the seven levels of heaven, is often retold on this day. People follow this observance and prayers by serving a delicious feast. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Shab e-Miraj.

