The Islamic festival of Shab-e-Miraj is here. Muslims celebrate the event, also spelt as Shab-e-Meraj, by offering prayers to the almighty, illuminating the streets and decorating for the night, which is believed to have spiritual significance. Shab-e-Miraj is the annual observance of the day when the Islamic Prophet Muhammad took a night journey to heaven, which is why the observation is also referred to as the Night of Ascent. This year, it is marked on March 11, and as we observe the auspicious occasion, here we bring you Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2021 Messages in Hindi. These Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak 2021 wishes, greetings, HD images, photos and more will help you share thoughtful messages through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram and other social media platforms. Besides, we also bring you the WhatsApp stickers link to download the latest images for the festival.

Miraj is one of the two nights that the Prophet is said to have embarked upon the journey to heaven. The word, ‘Shab,’ translates to night. Prophet’s night journey is believed to be a rich source of inspiration and lessons for the entire humanity. It is considered one of Allah's most sacred miracles, which he chose to bestow upon Prophet Muhammad. People commemorate the event by offering prayers and asking for his blessings. They also share Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak wishes to friends and family, honouring the blessed occasion. Here, we bring you Shab-e-Meraj 2021 wishes, Facebook greetings, HD images, quotes and photos to mark the annual event.

Shab-e-miraj Mubarak 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is Shab-e-Miraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Through out the Year.

Shab-e-miraj Mubarak 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rahmaton Ki Hai Yeh Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Bat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Shab-e-Miraj.

Shab-e-miraj Mubarak 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

Shab-e-miraj Mubarak 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ek Hasi Aur Baant Lo Aj Aik Dua or Mang Lo Aj Ek Ansoo or Pee Lo Aaj Ek Zindgi or Jee Lo Aaj Ik Sapna Aur Daykh Lo Aj. Shab-e-Meraj Mubarik Ho

Watch Video: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Stickers Download

Facebook-owned app WhatsApp has introduced some of the most fun and relatable stickers to make sharing messages even more relatable. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app, or click HERE. We hope the above Shab-e-Miraj 2021 wishes in Hindi will be useful to you while celebrating the Night of Ascent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).