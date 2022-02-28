Shab-e-Miraj is the night journey in the Islamic faith and Muslims around the world. This year Shab-e-Miraj 2022 will be observed from the evening of February 28th and March 1st. Here's a collection of Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak 2022 images, Happy Shab-e-Miraj greetings, Shab-e-Miraj wishes, Shab-e-Miraj SMS, Shab-e-Miraj photos and HD wallpapers to celebrate the observance with family and friends.

Shab-e-Miraj is also known as the Lailat al Miraj in the Arabic world. It is a historical night event celebrated widely and respected in Islamic history. The great ascensions of Shab-e-Miraj are split into two parts called Isra and Miraj. People send across beautiful Shab e Miraj messages to their loved ones to wish them on this day. We at LatestLY have curated some latest Shab e Miraj 2022 messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them with WhatsApp status, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Muslims worldwide visit mosques and offer prayers on this holy occasion. It is observed in Iran, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey etc. The people of the Muslim community decorate their homes, streets, localities with lights and candles. They send their wishes for Shab-e-Miraj to their relatives on this day. Here at beautiful Shab e Miraj 2022 messages that you can download and send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shab-e-miraj Mubarak Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tonight Is Shab-e-Miraj. Remember Me in Your Prayers. May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles of Happiness, Health and Wealth Throughout the Year.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah’s Blessings Be With You and Your Family on This Occasion. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak to You and Your Family. Remember Me in Your Prayers.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Duas Be Accepted and Sins Be Forgiven. Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

The Lailatul Miraj or Shab e Miraj was basically a remarkable ascension of Prophet Muhammad to seven heavens which he took on the back of an animal Buraq. Surah Al Isra in Quran has mentioned the event of Miraj, which was later explained in the reports, teachings, deeds and quotations of Prophet Muhammad. Here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on Shab-e-Miraj 2022. Wishing everyone Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak!

