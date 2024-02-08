In the rich tapestry of Islamic festivals, Shab-e-Meraj occupies a special place, with Muslims worldwide celebrating this divine occasion. Observed on the twenty-seventh night of the Islamic month of Rajab, this festival holds profound significance, rooted in the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad. On this day, people worship Allah throughout the day and also congratulate their close ones, relatives and friends on this day. You can also share the happiness of this festival with your loved ones by wishing them Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak through these messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF images and quotes.

According to Islamic beliefs, Shab-e-Meraj is the night when Prophet Muhammad ascended to the heavens, meeting Allah Almighty while traversing through the seven skies. This celestial journey is not only considered miraculous but also holds paramount importance due to its extraordinary nature. On this sacred night, Prophet Mohammad completed the arduous forty-day journey from Mecca to Jerusalem in a matter of hours, subsequently ascending through the seven skies to behold the divine presence of Allah.

The 27th night of Rajab is regarded as the night when Prophet Muhammad met Allah, earning it the designation of the holy night of his encounter with the Almighty. To convey greetings and good wishes on this auspicious occasion, individuals share Happy Shab-e-Meraj sentiments through HD images, WhatsApp wishes, Facebook greetings, photos, and wallpapers.

The global Muslim community marks Shab-e-Meraj with great fervour and reverence. Mosques organise special prayers to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's divine meeting with Allah. This celebration, observed with pomp and show, underscores the spiritual depth and devotion that characterise the occasion.

As the night unfolds, Muslims engage in prayers, seeking divine blessings, forgiveness, and guidance. The festive spirit is shared through greetings and well-wishes, creating a sense of unity among believers worldwide.

As Muslims globally come together in mosques and homes to observe this auspicious occasion, the air is filled with devotion, prayers, and the shared joy of celebrating the spiritual legacy of Prophet Muhammad

