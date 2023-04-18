Shab-e-Qadr 2023 is expected to be celebrated on April 18. This annual observance is marked during the last ten days of Ramadan and is also known as Laylat al-Qadr or the Night of Promise. It is believed to be one of the most auspicious times of the year, and many people also believe that offering prayers on this day is equal to thousands of prayers offered in other months. To mark Shab-e-Qadr 2023, people are sure to share Happy Laylat al-Qadr 2023 greetings and messages, Shab-e-Qadr 2023 Mubarak wishes, Laylat al-Qadr images and wallpapers, Happy Shab-e-Qadr WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with their family and friends.

Layalat al-Qadr has various religious relevance for Muslims. It is important to note that while the entire month of Ramadan is said to be an auspicious and important time, the last ten days of Ramadan are said to be especially crucial. This is because many Muslims believe it was on one of the odd nights in the last ten days of Ramadan that the Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world. Many also say that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

The exact date of Shab-e-Qadr is not known; therefore, the five odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan (April 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20) are said to be the key days of observance. And according to scholars, Shab-e-Qadr 2023 is set to be marked on April 18. As we celebrate Laylat al-Qadr 2023, here are some Happy Laylat al-Qadr 2023 greetings and messages, Shab-e-Qadr 2023 Mubarak wishes, Laylat al-Qadr images and wallpapers, Happy Shab-e-Qadr WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2023 Images

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2023 Images

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2023 Images

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2023 Images

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2023 Images

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2023 Images

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

We hope that Shab-e-Qadr 2023 fills your life with all love, light and prosperity. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).