Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar's 89th Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Indian Revolutionary Leader Who Sacrificed His Life For Freedom of The Nation

Shaheed Sukhdeo Thapar. (Photo Credit: File image)

India is going to commemorate the 89th death anniversary of one its greatest revolutionary leader Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar who sacrificed his life for the independence of India. Shaheed Sukhdeo was one the revolutionary leader who was hanged -- along with Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru -- by the British India on March 23, 1931, on the Martyr's day.

Born on May 15, 1907, in Ludiyana Sukhdev emerged to be the chief of Punjab unit of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and became one of the key functionaries who took decisions on behalf of the organisation. Best remembered for his involvement in the Lahore Conspiracy Case of December 18, 1928, and its aftermath, Sukhdev's legacy is well renowned.

Named as prime accused in the Lahore Conspiracy Case of 1930, also title reads as 'Crown versus Sukhdev and others', Sukhdev was named as accused number one by senior superintendent of police Hamilton Harding. The FIR against 25 revolutionaries named Sukhdev as number one accused, Bhagat on the 12th position, while Rajguru on the 20th position, whih meant that it was Sukhdev who lead the pack.

While Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru were found responsible for the assassination of JP Saunders in 1928, Sukhdev was announced death sentence for his crime in Lahore Conspiracy Case after being arrested, following the Central Assembly Hall bombings in New Delhi on April 8, 1929. Later on March 23, 1931, all the three freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru hanged in Lahore jail. Citing the fear of their popularity, the British India secretly cremated their bodies at the banks of the River Sutlej.

Today, to remember the great sacrifice of Sukhdev, a National Martyrs Memorial -- located at Hussainiwala -- had been built. Also, University od Delhi has named a constituent college after Sukhdev as Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal at Ludhiana city is constituted after the legendary fredom fighter.