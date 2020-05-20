Shani Jayanti 2020 Date and Amavasya Tithi Time: History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe Lord Shani’s Birth Anniversary

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The birth anniversary of Lord Shani will be marked on May 22 this year. Known as Shani Jayanti or Shani Amavasya, the day is significant for the Hindu devotees across the globe and is celebrated with much enthusiasm. People keep fast or Upvaas to appease Lord Shani and visit Shani temples to seek the blessing of the Lord. Although this year’s celebration will be different because of the pandemic, the day will not be revered any less. As Shani Jayanti 2020 approaches us, here we look at the date, the Amavasya tithi timing for this year, history and significance of the day, observed to commemorate Lord Shani’s birth anniversary.

Shani Jayanti 2020 Date and Amavasya Tithi

Shani Jayanti is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Jyeshtha month of the North Indian Purnimant calendar and Vaishakha month according to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar. This is why Shani Jayanti is also known as Shani Amavasya. As per Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi for Shani Jayanti 2020 begins at 9:35 pm on May 21 and ends on the next night at 11:08 pm on May 22.

Shani Jayanti History, Significance and Celebrations

Lord Shani is believed to be the son of Suryadev. He is considered as the ruler of planet Saturn and has a powerful influence on human life. Shani Jayanti is observed to mark the birth of Shani Maharaj. Devotees keep fast to appease Lord Shani and seek his blessing. It is said that Lord Shani if appeased, blesses his devotee with good luck and fortune. Shani Jayanti also coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat which is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya in the North Indian states. Shani Shanti Puja is the most important ceremony performed during Shani Jayanti.

Now that you know the significance of Shani Jayanti, prepare yourself for the rituals and try and appease the Lord. Seek his blessings and hope the ongoing global crisis ends soon, and we all can go back to normalcy.