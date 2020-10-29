The Full Moon day (Purnima) of the month of Ashwin is referred to as Sharad Purnima or Kojagiri Purnima. It is the most important Purnima Tithi of the Hindu calendar and is believed that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala. Sharad Purnima 2020 falls on October 30 and as the celebration approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Sharad Purina WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to share on the observance. It is believed that those who pray to Lord Chandra on Sharad Purnima will be blessed with health, wealth and happiness. Sharad Purnima 2020 Kheer Recipe, Rituals & Significance: Benefits of Kheer Placed in Auspicious Moon Light on Kojagiri Purnima & Why is It Compared to Amrit.

According to beliefs, Moon showers its healing powers on the earth during the time of the festival thus blessing it. Hence, devotees take the opportunity to consume its therapeutic benefits. Kheer, a sweet dish prepared from rice and milk is made on the festival. Meanwhile, share these messages and greetings with your loved ones and wish them on the observance. You can also send Happy Sharad Purnima 2020 as WhatsApp Message on social media platforms. Sharad Purnima 2020 Good Luck Tips: 5 Things One Should Do During Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to Gain Wealth and Prosperity.

