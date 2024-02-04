Shattila Ekadashi is a significant Hindu fasting day that is observed on the Ekadashi tithi (eleventh day) during the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Magha as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Ekadashi Tithi comes twice a month- one falls in the Krishna Paksha, while the other falls in the Shukla Paksha. The Ekadashi that falls in the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is called Shatila Ekadashi. This year, Shattila Ekadashi 2024 falls on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. This day is highly revered and is believed to be auspicious for observing a fast and performing rituals to attain the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Shattila Ekadashi 2024 Date

Shattila Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:24 PM on February 5 and end at 04:07 PM on February 6, 2024.

Shattila Ekadashi 2024 Parana Time

Shattila Ekadashi Parana (breaking of the fast) will take place the next day, on February 7, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, Parana Time - 7:11 AM to 9:28 AM. Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 2:02 PM.

Shattila Ekadashi Significance

On the day of Shattila Ekadashi, devotees offer sesame seeds and khichdi to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings. It is believed that donating sesame seeds on this day is equivalent to donating gold. As per religious beliefs, it is said that devotees who donate sesame seeds on the day of Shattila Ekadashi are blessed by Lord Vishnu, and all their wishes are fulfilled. It is said that observance of the fast on Shattila Ekadashi helps the devotees get rid of sins.

Watch Video: Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Devotees typically spend the day in prayers, recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama (thousand names of Lord Vishnu), reading scriptures, and participating in religious activities. Some devotees also stay awake the whole night (Jagran) and engage in devotional songs and prayers.

