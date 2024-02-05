Shattila Ekadashi observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Magha month in the Hindu calendar, holds great significance for devotees seeking spiritual purity and the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The day is marked by observing a fast (vrat) and engaging in prayers to honour the divine. According to the Panchang, Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Magh month will start from 05:24 PM on 5th February 2024 and continue till 04:07 PM on 06th February 2024. Keeping in view the Udaya Tithi, the fast of Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on 6 February.

The Legend of Shattila Ekadashi: Vrat Katha

According to the Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Katha, there used to be a Brahmin woman in ancient times. She always fasted and worshipped. Although she was very devout, she never donated anything for worship. Nor did she ever donate food or money for the sake of gods or Brahmins. Lord Vishnu was pleased with her rigorous fasting and worship, but he thought that the Brahmin had purified her body through fasting and worship. That's why she will definitely get Baikunthlok. But she has never donated food, so what will happen to her food arrangement in Vaikuntha Lok?

Thinking of this, Lord Vishnu went to her in the guise of a beggar and asked for alms from her. She gave her a lump of clay in alms. God returned with her to Vaikuntha world. After some time, after death she came to Vaikuntha world. Due to donating soil, she finally got a palace in Vaikuntha Lok, but there was nothing else in her house. Seeing all this, she said to Lord Vishnu, I have fasted and worshipped you all my life, but there is nothing in my house.

Hearing this, God said that you should meet the goddesses of the Vaikuntha world and listen to the greatness of Shattila Ekadashi fast and charity. Follow it; all your mistakes will be forgiven, and your wishes will be fulfilled. She heard the greatness of Shattila Ekadashi from the ladies, fasted and donated sesame seeds. Whoever does this on the day of Shattila Ekadashi will live happily in Vaikunthaloka for a thousand years.

Watch Video: Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Observing Shattila Ekadashi Vrat

Devotees celebrating Shattila Ekadashi wake up early, preferably during the Brahma muhurta, and begin their day with a ritualistic bath. Dressed in clean and traditional attire, they create a sacred space for prayer, adorned with flowers and incense.

The vrat involves abstaining from food, water, and other indulgences throughout the day. Devotees engage in continuous prayers, reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, a sacred hymn praising Lord Vishnu. Meditation, reading spiritual texts, and participating in satsang (spiritual gatherings) are common practices during this observance.

In the evening, devotees break their fast with a simple meal of fruits, nuts, and milk, offering the first morsel to the deity as a gesture of gratitude.

Shattila Ekadashi Significance

Shattila Ekadashi is not merely a ritual but a spiritual journey that symbolizes self-discipline, purity, and devotion. The vrat is believed to cleanse the soul, remove past sins, and pave the way for spiritual growth.

As the legend of Shattila Ekadashi underscores the transformative power of devotion and penance, devotees across the Hindu community continue to observe this auspicious day with reverence, seeking blessings for themselves and their ancestors. The tale of King Shattila serves as a timeless reminder of the profound impact of faith and righteousness on the journey to spiritual liberation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).