Shimga, also known as Shimgo or Shimgya, is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This festival typically falls around the Hindu month of Phalgun, corresponding to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. Shimga 2024 will be observed on March 24, i.e., Sunday. It marks the end of the Hindu calendar year and welcomes the Hindu New Year, which usually begins on the following day, known as Gudi Padwa or Ugadi. The festival holds deep cultural significance and is celebrated enthusiastically by the Maharashtrian community. As you observe Shimga 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

One of the distinctive features of Shimga is the custom of raising a tall, wooden pole called a "Shimga Toren" or "Gade Padwa." The pole is adorned with colourful flags, flowers, and other decorations. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil and is erected in public spaces where people gather to celebrate. Know the History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Shigmotsav Festival That Marks the Arrival of Spring.

Shimga festivities typically involve various rituals, performances, and traditional games. One of the most notable customs is the practice of "Gudhi Padwa," where families raise a Gudi (a colourful cloth tied to a bamboo stick) outside their homes. The Gudi is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity into the household. People also engage in cultural performances such as folk dances like the "Gondhal" and "Tamasha," along with traditional songs. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Shimga 2024.

Shimga 2024 Wishes in Marathi & Holika Dahan Images

Shimga Wishes in Marathi

Shimga is a time of renewal, community bonding, and spiritual rejuvenation for the Maharashtrian people, reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.

